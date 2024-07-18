FPJ Impact: Gorai Residents Finally Get Respite From Bad Roads

Although the road should be made up of RCC, the contractor is laying asphalt road as a temporary relief |

After the Free Press Journal reported how the Gorai residents and tourists suffered due to the road contractor's half-finished job, the BMC has started repairing works. The road, which is supposed to be made of reinforced cement concrete (RCC), is being temporarily made of asphalt to give relief to the motorists.

On July 16, this newspaper had carried a report, detailing how the Gorai Village Residents Association's initiative to prevent recurring mishaps. After the report, the BMC also contacted the association and assured them of solving their plight. They were told that the ward officer will visit the Gorai village today (July 19) to take stock of the road condition and the work carried out by the contractor.

Facing daily struggles due to bad roads, the locals had put up signboards, warning visitors about dangerous craters. The poor condition of the Gorai-Manori Road could be gauged by the fact that the Mira-Bhayandar city bus operator had also warned of discontinuing service to Manori after two of its buses broke down due to the bad roads.

Within a day of the report's publication, the BMC sprung into action and ordered the contractor to finish the remaining work. On Wednesday, the contractor started the construction of an asphalt road instead of a RCC path as ordered in the tender. This stopgap measure aims to provide service to the villagers and tourists until October when the construction of the RCC road will resume.

Switsy Henriques, president of Gorai Village Residents Association, said, “After the FPJ's article, the contractor visited the site and personally apologised to the rickshaw drivers for the bad roads. They are trying their best by carrying out the work during the night when there is no major movement. We are fine to provide them eight-10 days to complete the work.”

The Free Press Journal contacted Kiran Dighavkar, deputy municipal commissioner in-charge of the P/North ward, but did not receive any reply.