FPJ Impact: BMC Appoints Full-Time AMC For Mumbai’s Key A Ward After Years

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The prime 'A ward' of the BMC, which covers the areas of Fort, Colaba, Churchgate and Cuffe Parade, has finally got a full-time assistant municipal commissioner (AMC). The ward will be now headed by Gajanan Bellale. AMC Bellale has been transferred from N ward (Ghatkopar), and will also hold additional charge of AMC for assesment and collection department.

During the FPJ Dialogue with the mayor of Mumbai Ritu Tawde on March 20, the FPJ had raised the issue that 'A ward' is where the BMC headquarters, Vidhan Bhavan, Mantralaya, Nariman Point and several important buildings are situated, lakhs of people from the suburbs come here daily, but why for the past several years this important ward does not even have a full-fledged AMC. Answer to the question, mayor had acknowledged that it is an important thing she will definitely take it up with the administration immediately.

For the last around four years, the prime 'A ward' was been headed by executive engineer Jaideep More, who had additional charge as AMC. On several occasions, the local citizen activists from resident association like Cuffe Parade had voiced concern that the ward lacks a full-time ward officer, and considering the variety of issues the ward has, it is need of the hour to have a full-fledged AMC. Notably, More has now been transferred back to his original department, City Engineering.

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The general administration issued the transfer order Friday. The other three transfers include of executive engineer Rohit Trivedi, who held additional charge as AMC of E ward to AMC R-North ward (additional charge); executive engineer Anand Kankan, from solid waste management department has been posted as AMC of E ward; and executive engineer Naynish Vengulekar, who held additional charge of AMC of R-North ward, has been transferred back to City Engineering department.

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