 FPJ Impact: Air India Offers ₹7,500 Compensation After Passenger's Complaint Over Cancelled Flight & Refund Delay
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Impact: Air India Offers ₹7,500 Compensation After Passenger's Complaint Over Cancelled Flight & Refund Delay

FPJ Impact: Air India Offers ₹7,500 Compensation After Passenger's Complaint Over Cancelled Flight & Refund Delay

Ruta Sinhsane, a resident of Shivaji Park, Dadar, had booked a Vistara flight UK 845 from Mumbai to Bengaluru for November 13, 2024, through the travel website EaseMyTrip. Just two days before the travel date, the flight was cancelled without any alternate booking or a clear explanation. This cancellation happened during the time of the Air India-Vistara merger.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
FPJ Impact: Air India Offers ₹7,500 Compensation After Passenger's Complaint Over Cancelled Flight & Refund Delay | File Photo

Mumbai: Air India has offered a compensation of Rs 7,500 to a passenger after a complaint was raised in a Sunday column – Consumer Connect – by The Free Press Journal, about a cancelled Vistara flight and a delay in refund.

About The Case

Ruta Sinhsane, a resident of Shivaji Park, Dadar, had booked a Vistara flight UK 845 from Mumbai to Bengaluru for November 13, 2024, through the travel website EaseMyTrip. Just two days before the travel date, the flight was cancelled without any alternate booking or a clear explanation. This cancellation happened during the time of the Air India-Vistara merger.

Read Also
Mumbai: Railway Police Initiate Separate Investigation Into Mumbra Local Train Mishap
article-image

On November 20, Air India confirmed in writing that the refund would be processed by EaseMyTrip. However, over the next six months, Sinhsane only received standard email replies from the travel agency. She also faced extra travel and accommodation costs of Rs 25,000 due to the last-minute changes. It was only after she posted about the experience on social media on May 23, 2025, that EaseMyTrip called her late at night and offered to process the refund, on the condition that she delete her post. Even then, no refund was given.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore Parekh Aluminex Bank Fraud Case
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore Parekh Aluminex Bank Fraud Case
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture
Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification
Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization

According to aviation rules (CAR 3.3) set by the DGCA, passengers must be informed of cancellations at least two weeks in advance. If not, they are entitled to a full refund and compensation of up to Rs 10,000. In Sinhsane’s case, the journey falls under the Rs 7,500 compensation bracket. After The Free Press Journal highlighted her story, Air India promptly responded and agreed to pay Rs 7,500 as compensation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification

Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...

PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’...

PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student