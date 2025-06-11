FPJ Impact: Air India Offers ₹7,500 Compensation After Passenger's Complaint Over Cancelled Flight & Refund Delay | File Photo

Mumbai: Air India has offered a compensation of Rs 7,500 to a passenger after a complaint was raised in a Sunday column – Consumer Connect – by The Free Press Journal, about a cancelled Vistara flight and a delay in refund.

About The Case

Ruta Sinhsane, a resident of Shivaji Park, Dadar, had booked a Vistara flight UK 845 from Mumbai to Bengaluru for November 13, 2024, through the travel website EaseMyTrip. Just two days before the travel date, the flight was cancelled without any alternate booking or a clear explanation. This cancellation happened during the time of the Air India-Vistara merger.

On November 20, Air India confirmed in writing that the refund would be processed by EaseMyTrip. However, over the next six months, Sinhsane only received standard email replies from the travel agency. She also faced extra travel and accommodation costs of Rs 25,000 due to the last-minute changes. It was only after she posted about the experience on social media on May 23, 2025, that EaseMyTrip called her late at night and offered to process the refund, on the condition that she delete her post. Even then, no refund was given.

According to aviation rules (CAR 3.3) set by the DGCA, passengers must be informed of cancellations at least two weeks in advance. If not, they are entitled to a full refund and compensation of up to Rs 10,000. In Sinhsane’s case, the journey falls under the Rs 7,500 compensation bracket. After The Free Press Journal highlighted her story, Air India promptly responded and agreed to pay Rs 7,500 as compensation.