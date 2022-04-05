FPJ-Fomento tie-up brings Mumbai and Goa closer

The Free Press Journal and its sister publication Navshakti formally inked the content-sharing agreement with Fomento Media, which runs the highly respected and widely circulated newspapers The Goan, Goan Varta and Konkan Saad, at a glittering event in Panaji on Monday that was attended by Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant.

Congratulating The FPJ, led by the Group's director Mr Ashok Karnani, and president Mr Abhishek Karnani, and Fomento Media director Mr Govind Bene, and media director Mr Joe Louis,Chief Minister Sawant said the tie-up will enable news from Goa to reach national and international audiences.

Mr Abhishek Karnani said that Goa has been developing at a rapid pace and it was a huge benefit to enter into an agreement with a reputed media organisation in Goa to exchange news content. “With this agreement in place, tourists from India and abroad will get an opportunity to read news content from Maharashtra and across India,” he said.

Mr Govind Bene expressed confidence that Goans, and residents of Maharashtra and the Konkan region, will get an opportunity to read quality content.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 08:53 AM IST