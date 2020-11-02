FPJ follow up: CM Thackeray eyes Rs. 1 lakh crore industrial investment in current fiscal

Undeterred by the coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has set an ambitious target of attracting a total industrial investment of Rs 1 lakh crore during the current fiscal 2020-21 and thereby retain the state's pre-eminence. As reported by Free Press Journal, the state government has attracted investment of Rs 16,000 crore and signed MoUs with 14 companies in June, and on Monday it has inked MoUs with 15 companies for investment of another Rs 34,850 crore. Together, the state despite the present Covid 19 crisis has attracted an investment of Rs 50,850 crore and will work to get additional Rs 50,000 crore investment to meet CM’s target.

Thackeray at the MoU signing function said the state will emerge stronger from the present Covid 19 crisis and can become a leading data centre hub in the country. ‘’In case of 14 MoUs worth Rs 16,000 crore signed in June, 60 per cent process has already been completed and the balance will be done soon. With today’s investment commitment of Rs 34,850 crore, it is clear that investors are keen to invest in diversified sectors in the state. It is not just investment of capital but of faith too,’’ he noted.

Industry Minister Subhash Desai said today’s investment proposals in data centre, logistics, oil and petrochemicals, electronics will create 23,182 direct jobs and about 1 lakh indirect jobs.

The list of companies includes Netmagic IT Services (Rs 10,555 crore in data centre), Adani Enterprises (Rs 5,000 crore data centre), Colt (Rs 4,400 crore data centre), ESR India (Rs 4,310 crore logistics), Nxtra (Rs 2,500 crore data centre), Princeton Digital Group (Rs 1,500 crore data centre), Bright Sino (Rs 1,800 crore oil and gas), Mantra Data Centre (Rs 1,125 crore data centre), Malpani Warehousing (Rs 950 crore logistics), STT Global (Rs 825 crore data centre), Mitsubishi Electric (Rs 490 crore electronics), Ishwar Logistics Park (Rs 395 crore logistics), Pariba Logistics (Rs 381 crore logistics), Evermint Logistics (Rs 354 crore logistics) and Oriential Aromatics (Rs 265 crore chemicals).

Minister of State for Industry Aditi Tatkare hoped that the state government will ensure in maintaining its top slot in attracting investments and also in providing jobs which is the need of the hour.