FPJ Face To Face: 'It Is Passion For Some But Music Is Breath For Me,' Says Devotional Music Composer Virag Parte |

At a time when everyone is chasing Mammon, Virag Parte, 46, has adopted the path of devotional music to spread the message of the divine. S Balakrishnan spoke to him recently. Excerpts from an interview:

What is your life story?

When God gave man problems, man said, “Thank you, God. I have come closer to you.” When God gave man problems and solutions, he said, “Thank you, God. I have come even closer to you.” When God gave man problems, solutions and Shri Hari Bhajan Mandal, he surrendered totally to the Almighty. This, in short, is my story. The Shri Hari Bhajan Mandal, which I founded, is my life’s mission.

What does music mean to you?

For some music is a passion, for some it is entertainment, for some it is a source of income, but for me it is the very breath. I was born into a family of musicians. My training started at a very early age. I learned the piano from my uncle, who would make me sit in his lap and teach me. After having mastered the piano, I visited Swami Swaroopanand Samadhi Math at Pawas, Ratnagiri. That was a turning point in my life. I realised how people are getting disconnected from their roots. Teachings of saints like Tukaram, Dnyaneneswar and Kabir made a deep impact on my life.

What was your first composition?

It was an abhang written by Swami Swaroopanand: “Guru krupe vina naahin atmagyaan.” That gave me immense satisfaction. Then Shri Hari Bhajan Mandal was born in 2008. The mandal has grown by leaps and bounds from its humble origin.

How many abhangs have you composed so far?

More than 400 in various languages like Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, English and even Punjabi.

How did you get into regional language composition?

I thought if my south Indian students can sing abhangs and Hindi bhajans with so much ease, I too should compose and sing songs in other languages. I love singing the Thiruppugazh (poems praising Lord Kartikeya in Tamil). Many Tamilians wonder how a Marathi manoos can sing this tongue-twisting song with so much perfection. The icing on the cake, however, are the songs that I have composed and rendered on Lord Ayyappa. Many suspect I am a Malayali! I have also released many motivational videos on YouTube to help people stay positive during difficult times.