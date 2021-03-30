FPJ Explains: What led to violence at the gurudwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded?

Amidst the worsening COVID-19 situation in the state of Maharashtra, the government is trying its hard to curb the spread of virus in the state. From imposing night curfew and other strict measures, and increasing health facilities, the government has been using every tactic to tackle the pandemic situation. But for better results, all present variables need to culminate and respond equally, which is certainly not happening. Most of the people have been complaining about stricter restrictions and are even worried over the possiblity of a lockdown. Besides, on the religious side, many are complaining of not being allowed to celebrate festivals publicly or visiting temples like before, many devotees, spiritual leaders have been condemning the state government's norms and restrictions to be followed at temples, shrines, mosques, etc.

Meanwhile, in a bizarre incident in the Nanded district of Maharashtra, a mob of sword-wielding Sikhs attacked policemen, injuring at least four of them. Policemen were allegedly attacked after permission was denied to hold a public procession in Nanded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What happened?

A viral video showed a sword-wielding mob barging out of the Nanded gurdwara, breaking the barricades put up by police and attacking the policemen.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the violence.

"Permission for the Hola Mohalla public procession was not granted due to the pandemic. The gurdwara committee was informed and they had assured us that they would abide by our directives and hold the event inside the gurdwara premises," Nanded Range DIG Nisar Tamboli told PTI.

"However, when the Nishan Sahib was brought at the gate around 4 pm, several participants started arguing and over 300 youth stormed out of the gate, broke the barricades and began attacking the policeman," he said.

Tamboli said the condition of one of the four constables was serious.

He said six vehicles of police were damaged by the mob.

Nishan Sahib is a triangular saffron-coloured flag furling outside a gurdwara on a steel pole covered with a saffron-coloured cloth. The flag also has an insignia called Khanda in the middle, which includes two swords and a chakra.