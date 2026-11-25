Water shortage at Hakeem Ajmal Khan Municipal Hospital in Kausa has sparked concerns over dialysis services and tanker supply | File Photo

Thane, November 25, 2026: A severe water shortage at the ₹150-crore Hakeem Ajmal Khan Municipal Hospital, located within the MM Valley campus in Kausa, has raised concerns over patient care and hospital management, with several afternoon dialysis procedures reportedly facing disruption due to inadequate water supply.

The issue came to light following a surprise night inspection by social activist Rida Rashid. According to Rashid, patients and their attendants were facing difficulties due to the shortage, and water tankers were arranged at the hospital only after her intervention.

"Because there was no water available at the hospital, several patients were forced to return home without receiving treatment. A water shortage here is not just administrative negligence—it is a serious matter directly linked to patients' health and lives," Rashid alleged.

During her inspection, Rashid also raised concerns over unhygienic conditions in the emergency ward, non-functional lights and inadequate seating and resting arrangements for patients' relatives. She questioned how the hospital could manage emergencies, including urgent deliveries, without an adequate water supply.

Hospital Administration Denies Patients Were Turned Away

Responding to the allegations, a hospital representative said that the water shortage was not limited to the hospital but was affecting the entire Mumbra area. The administration maintained that it was arranging water tankers to meet the hospital's requirements, although delays in tanker arrivals were beyond its control.

"The entire Mumbra area is facing a water shortage. We therefore arrange water through tankers. However, if the tankers are delayed, there is little we can do," the hospital representative said.

The representative strongly denied claims that patients were turned away or left without treatment due to the shortage. Clarifying the situation at the dialysis centre, the representative said that the facility had not been shut down and continued operating depending on water availability.

"The allegations that patients are not treated due to the lack of water are completely wrong. No patient is turned away from the hospital. There may be delays because of the tanker supply, but patients are not left untreated. The dialysis centre is also not shut. We operate it whenever water is available and call patients accordingly," the representative added.

Activist Alleges Illegal Pipeline Connections

Meanwhile, Rashid alleged that water from the hospital's main supply pipeline was being illegally diverted to under-construction Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) buildings through unauthorised connections.

She demanded an immediate investigation by the civic water supply department, disconnection of any illegal connections found and strict action against those responsible. Official confirmation of these allegations is awaited.

Tanker Supply Irregularities Under Scanner

Separately, allegations have emerged that certain water supply department officials, in alleged collusion with a tanker mafia, are supplying water to construction sites for approximately ₹3,500 per tanker despite the ongoing water cuts.

Sources have also claimed that tanker movement continues round the clock, including on Sundays, near the water supply department office. These allegations are yet to be independently verified, and the civic administration's response is awaited.

The controversy has raised serious questions about water distribution, hospital infrastructure and accountability. While the hospital administration maintains that patient treatment has not been stopped and that services are being managed according to water availability, the allegations have prompted demands for an impartial inquiry into the hospital's water supply system and the suspected diversion of water.

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With a major public healthcare facility facing recurring dependence on tanker supplies, attention is now on whether the municipal administration will investigate the allegations and ensure an uninterrupted water supply to safeguard patient care.

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