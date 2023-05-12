FPJ Exclusive: Security takes a dive at Mumbai Docks

Photo by BL SONI |

Mumbai: The alleged delay in the renewal of annual maintenance contract(AMC) of X-ray tunnel scanners has forced the Customs to disband the container scanning division at Mumbai Docks and hire private contractors for the job. The issue poses a majority security threat to the financial capital as the containers are being physically examined. In the absence of technical scrutiny, there is a probability of contraband being easily concealed in consignments. Besides, the manual checking is leading to major delays of cargo movements and losses for importers.

AMC of machines lapsed in October 2022

The AMC of the Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd (BHEL) tunnel scanning X-ray machines lapsed in October 2022 and the Customs Commissioner (Imports) wrote to the Director of Logistics, New Delhi, for approval to renew the contracts. The Customs officials were forced to hire private contractors to operate and maintain the heavy duty scanning machines until malfunctions and spare parts replacement in March led to complete closure of the Customs scanning division.

“Failure of the BHEL to provide spares in the absence of the AMC renewal and non-availability of trained engineers for maintenance led to complete shut down of the tunnel scanners. Customs officers with hired contractors are forced to conduct physical examinations which is not possible,” said a Customs official.

Consignments imported from Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, China and the US unload at Mumbai Docks. “The random physical examination is a huge risk to the safety of India. Anti-social elements and crime syndicates can take advantage of the situation and smuggle contraband into Mumbai in the absence of scanning the imported cargo,” pointed out another senior Customs official.

"Selected containers 100% examined"

Mumbai Customs Commissioner (Import) Vivek Pandey confirmed that the scanners were not functional and said, “They are non-operational for the past one month, while the process of renewing the AMC is in final stages. All the containers selected for scanning are 100% examined under the supervision of the Docks Deputy Customs Commissioner.”

Meanwhile, Customs House Agents alleged harassment and long delays in clearing of cargo, leading to “huge losses”.