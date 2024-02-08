FPJ Exclusive: Pakistani Hindus From Maharashtra Allegedly Involved In Espionage With ISI & Other Terrorist Groups

FPJ Exclusive: Pakistani Hindu From Maharashtra Allegedly Involved In Espionage With ISI & Other Terrorist Groups | Representational Image

Indian security agencies have uncovered links between certain persons in Maharashtra and espionage agencies of Pakistan. An intelligence input accessed by FPJ Exclusively revealed that the agency recently found that some Pakistani Hindus who reside in Maharashtra, and have travelled back to Pakistan to attend religious, social, or family functions across the border, were recruited by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence(ISI) and certain terrorist groups. According to the report, these individuals are involved in suspicious activities and are sharing vital information with Pakistan-based ISI and terrorist organizations.

As per security officials, the investigation has unveiled a pattern as per which numerous Pakistani Hindus residing in Maharashtra are applying for visitor visas to Pakistan in order to reconnect with relatives, attend events, or participate in religious ceremonies. Information about those applying for visas to travel to Pakistan is first obtained by a middleman whose identities remain unknown. Indian agencies suspect that he is connected to the Pakistan High Commission.

Upon arrival in Pakistan, these Pakistani Hsindu individuals are swiftly approached by ISI agents and various extremist factions, who meticulously indoctrinate and train them to collect information after returning to Maharashtra. Those resisting ISI's directives face immediate coercion tactics, beginning with threats against their families in Pakistan and escalating to blackmail, ultimately compelling their involvement in nefarious activities.

During the investigation, an Indian security agency found that these Pakistani Hindus based in Maharashtra are provide Indian SIM cards to ISI handlers and shared OTPs to activate WhatsApp. The Indian SIM cards are used for spying on Indian defense personnel by sending them malware through WhatsApp. Additionally, several communication chats with sleeper cells were identified. The Indian agency also discovered that a few suspected Pakistani Hindus in Maharashtra shared information about defence area locations, army movements, landmarks, as well as Google location, actual locations and the situation of sensitive areas.



The security agency has blocked the SIM cards and has requested other sister agencies to develop a platform to obtain information about several phone numbers.

Recently, in October-November last year, ATS Gujarat arrested Labhshankar Maheshwari (53) from Tarapur. During the investigation, a similar modus operandi as that of ISI was revealed. Maheshwari was apprehended based on intelligence provided by Indian military intelligence. He disclosed that he is originally from Pakistan but was granted Indian citizenship in 2005. Allegedly, he aided Pakistani authorities in spying on Indian defence personnel by transmitting malware through WhatsApp.



Further investigation uncovered that Maheshwari had agreed to participate in a conspiracy to expedite visa processing for himself, his wife, and two other family members who intended to visit Pakistan to meet relatives. The middleman assured Maheshwari that upon completion of the task, the malware software would be sent to Indian army officials and successfully installed.



The migration, establishment, and citizenship of Pakistani Hindus in India are interwined with various social, economic, and political issues. Over the years, this matter has become serious, with Pakistan taking advantage of the situation to engage in espionage activities , which have recently become evident with the involvement of Indian citizens of Pakistani origin and their associations with Pakistan.

Due to being a minority in Pakistan, Hindus fear constant harassment at the hands of religious extremists. Their integrity is always in question, and they are denied permission to hold responsible positions in the armed forces, judiciary, or civil service.

However, when these Pakistani Hindus somehow reach India and acquire citizenship, the ISI begins to harass the family members and relatives left behind in Pakistan. They coerce them to work as agents against India, under the guise of saving their families from harm.