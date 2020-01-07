FPJ Exclusive: NCP to monitor, evaluate its ministers’ performance

Pawar has hinted that ministers will have to devote maximum time to discharge their duties by avoiding administrative and procedural delays. He wants ministers to put decision making on a fast track and spare time for the NCP’s consolidation in their respective constituencies and districts.

Pawar will ask ministers to regain party’s hold in western and southern Maharashtra and spread its wings in Vidarbha and cities especially in Mumbai where the election to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation is slated for February 2022.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil, who is also the minister of irrigation, told FPJ, “Party President Sharad Pawar will hold a periodic meeting with the ministers and provide his valuable guidance. In my capacity as the state unit president, I will conduct an evaluation of ministers’ working.”

Patil said the monitoring and evaluation of performance will help the ministers amend their style of functioning.

Already Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has visited the site of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial and Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to reach out to the scheduled castes.

Pawar has launched his functioning from a temporary chamber on the first floor of Mantralya where legislators and visitors queue up to meet him to pursue their works.

Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil held a maiden meeting on Monday with trade unions who have given a call for Bharat bandh on January 8 to press for various demands of the working class.

Walse Patil also held meets with the secretaries and officers from the labour and excise departments to know the ongoing plans and discuss future projects.

Housing Minister Jitendra Avhad reviewed the department’s progress with a special focus on affordable housing, slum redevelopment, and rehabilitation and the various problems faced by the realty sector.

Further, the Minister of Minority Affairs and Skill Development Nawab Malik held marathon meetings with department officers to discuss ongoing schemes and its present status.