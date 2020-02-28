FPJ Exclusive: MVA govt may invoke Maharashtra Police Act to form SIT for Elgar case probe

Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi may establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Pune police conduct in the Elgar Parishad case by invoking section 4 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

As per this section, the superintendence of the Police Force throughout state vests in and is exercisable by the State Government and it can exercise control, direction and supervision over the police force.

This is in addition to invoking section 10 of the National Investigation Act, 2019 which gives powers to the state government to hold parallel inquiry excluding the list of Scheduled Offences.

The state government is expected to get legal opinion soon and then it will take a final call. SIT is likely to be headed by the retired judge.