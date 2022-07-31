FPJ Exclusive: MBMC's much-delayed development plan finally on track

Photo: File

The much-delayed development plan (DP) of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally reached its decisive stages of completion.

More than five years after its validity came to an end in 2017, the proposed DP continued to stare at an uncertain future as the state government had stripped the civic administration’s power by handing over the responsibility of its preparation to the assistant director of town planning (ADTP), Thane, owing to inordinate delays and allegations over parts of the proposed plan going viral on social media even before it could take off from the drawing boards.

“A comprehensive plan is being finalised to ensure all-round development of the twin-city that includes details of planning structure and fine-tuned infrastructure that will be required for the next 25 years,” said municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole.

However, the inordinate delay in implementing the DP is irreparable for citizens as most of the centrally located privately-owned reserved land parcels have been hastily developed by the influential builder lobby.

Moreover, the ruling governance is also under the scanner for proposing the blatant sale of plots under the guise of the controversial buy-back policy and changes in the designations of land parcels which have been tagged with reservations for public amenities like schools, gardens, fire stations, hospitals and playgrounds.

A series of resolutions, including those related to buy-backs, changes in land use and green zone modifications, have been mooted in accordance with section (37) (1) of the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act.

The ADTP, Thane, had recently convened a meeting which was attended by officials from departments like town-planning, legal, police, revenue and architects operating in the twin-city.

MBMC’s DP came into effect in 1997, and a new 20-year fresh vision document was mandated to be prepared and ratified in 2017.

Once the DP is presented and approved by the general body, it will be sent to the state government’s urban development department for final approval.

