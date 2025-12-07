FPJ Exclusive: Malvani Land Encroachment Crisis Deepens; Illegal Slums Surge To Lakhs As Govt Begins Clearance Amid Political Clash & Humanitarian Anguish

Illegal structures in Malvani continue to expand as activists accuse land mafia and political protection; government begins phased clearance | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 06: Malvani, a densely populated area in Malad (West), is situated atop vast stretches of government-owned land—most of which is classified as Collector’s land, with portions belonging to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and a small fraction under private ownership.

Malvani, covering roughly 1,200 acres, is known for its extensive slums, mid-segment housing, chawls and factories. What was once open land has, over the past 25 to 30 years, gradually been consumed by thousands of illegal structures, many of which were constructed and sold by land mafias allegedly operating with the protection of political and administrative authorities.

Slums Multiply From Few Thousand Huts to Lakhs in a Decade

According to local activists, in the early years, Malvani had around 4,000 to 5,000 huts. In the last ten years alone, that number has reportedly surged into the lakhs. On Collector’s land in Ambujwadi, nearly 30,000 slums have come up. Large swathes of land from Survey Number 1 up to Madh Island come under the Collector’s jurisdiction, yet illegal construction has continued unabated.

Small Rooms, Big Scam

The land mafia allegedly sells even a 10×15 sq ft room for Rs 4–6 lakh. Social activists claim that almost every department receives a “hafta” (monthly bribe) for allowing such illegal sales and constructions to continue. If this is true, it reflects a deeply organised and systemic racket involving multiple layers of influence.

Poor Buyers Suffer While Alleged Builders Walk Free

Thousands of families, mostly migrant workers and urban poor, have purchased these tiny units in good faith, investing their life savings. Now, when anti-encroachment drives begin, it is the buyers who face eviction, demolition and legal trouble—while the alleged sellers and mastermind builders remain untouched.

Even more troubling is the fact that in many cases, ownership of the huts has changed hands multiple times, and current occupants have no valid documentation to prove legal possession.

Despite occasional crackdowns, illegal hutment construction reportedly continues to this day, with temporary structures being raised and sold openly while the land mafia roams freely.

Mangroves Destroyed, Environmental Laws Ignored

According to social activist Firoz Sheikh, the situation is not limited to illegal housing. “In Malvani, land mafia have allegedly stuffed mangrove areas with debris and cut down trees to sell plots. Several people have complained to the Collector and BMC, but no action has been taken,” he said.

Political Links Speculated; Claims of Vote Bank Creation

He added that while members of various political parties may not be directly involved, their supporters and local agents are allegedly part of the scam. “A few Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested earlier. Most residents here are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand,” he said.

A Vote Bank and Administrative Failure?

Another activist, Samrat Bagul, squarely blamed the administration. “If the administration had taken firm action in the beginning, encroachments would not have spread like this. Politicians created a vote bank by helping people obtain ration cards and Aadhaar cards,” he alleged.

He also pointed out that Malvani is not just a slum settlement area, but also a hub for small, unregulated industries such as embroidery units operating from illegal structures.

Malvani itself is divided into different categories of land usage—non-development zones, mangrove belts, government land, Gaothan areas and limited private plots. In private pockets such as Rathodi, small contractors have constructed illegal chawls, further complicating the issue.

According to estimates, over 10,000 sq metres of land in Malvani alone falls under illegal occupation, making the encroachment one of the biggest in the western suburbs.

Government Initiates Action

In a significant move, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister and State Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced that the government would reclaim 500 acres of encroached land across the city and convert it into public-use spaces.

He stated that this is not only an anti-encroachment measure but also a necessary step to tackle increasing social and civic challenges. “The situation in Malad–Malvani is especially alarming,” Lodha said.

Phase 1 Clearance Done, Agencies Told to Prevent Re-Encroachment

In the first phase, authorities have cleared 9,000 sq metres of encroached land in Malvani. However, the minister stressed that clearing structures alone is not enough and has directed agencies to ensure that the land is not reoccupied.

Claims of Illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi Presence Trigger Political Clash

Lodha has also raised concerns about the alleged presence of Rohingyas and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Malvani and has been campaigning against unauthorised constructions. He further accused MLA Aslam Shaikh of “encouraging illegal structures”—an allegation that is politically sensitive and one that may invite strong rebuttal.

Police Complaint Filed Over Alleged Threat to Minister Lodha

“Mumbai is an international city and remains on the radar of terror outfits. Illegal settlements in sensitive areas pose a serious security threat,” he warned.

Minister Lodha recently complained to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti that MLA Aslam Shaikh threatened him over his action against illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi settlements and illegal construction in Malvani.

Political War of Words Intensifies with BJP vs Congress Claims

BJP leader Vinod Shelar, who contested the Assembly election against Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh, stated, “The largest stretch of government land is in the Malvani area. In Malvani, most of the population is Muslim, and a few are Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. However, the exact number of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis cannot be determined, as no survey has been conducted. Meanwhile, the Congress is responsible for the illegal slums and encroachments. Its people are involved in these illegal activities for vote-bank politics. After the 2024 Lok Sabha election, around 26,000 new voters were added ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election, out of which about 16,000 were Muslim voters. Malad West now has the highest number of voters, at around 3.5 lakh. The government should take major action, not token action. Malvani has become a drug hub, and several illegal studios are operating there. In this racket, a few government officials are also involved.”

Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh, who represents Malad West, stated, “Encroachments exist throughout Mumbai, not only in Malvani. The Collector and the BMC should first issue notices; only then can it be determined whether an encroachment has actually occurred. If the authorities have evidence, then they should identify the encroachments accordingly. Demolishing houses and shops without evidence amounts to a misuse of power. The authorities demolished homes and establishments by merely claiming that the residents were Rohingya, Bangladeshi or Pakistani, and without serving any notice, they razed nearly 400 residences. Even after that, they could not arrest anyone, as they did not find a single Bangladeshi or Pakistani. This shows a difference of opinion within the government and the Chief Minister. If Rohingyas or Bangladeshis have entered Malvani and the police have not arrested them, then it is a failure of the government. Anyone who alleges that I am responsible for the encroachments or that I threatened officials should present evidence. The press has also asked them for proof. The minister is making false claims without any evidence.”

The Real Victims

While the issue has political, administrative and security dimensions, at its heart lies a humanitarian crisis. Poor families who invested lakhs to secure shelter are now facing demolition. Meanwhile, the powerful network of brokers, builders and middlemen who allegedly orchestrated this illegal trade remains largely untouched.

Unless the authorities act not just against the occupants, but against the entire land mafia chain, Malvani risks becoming a permanent symbol of failed governance, environmental destruction and deep-rooted corruption.

1. Location & Land Type

– Malvani, Malad (West)

– Mainly Collector’s land

– Portions under BMC and private ownership

– Includes NDZ (Non-Development Zone), mangrove belt, Gaothan and government land

2. Encroachment Growth Timeline

– 25–30 years ago: 4,000–5,000 huts

– Last 10 years: Surged into lakhs (activists’ claim)

– Ambujwadi (Collector’s land): ~30,000 slums

– Area affected: Survey No. 1 to Madh Island

3. Land Mafia Modus Operandi

– Room size: 10 ft × 15 ft

– Selling price: Rs 4–6 lakh

– Monthly bribe system: “Hafta” allegedly paid to departments

– Multiple resale of same hut

– No legal papers with current occupants

4. Environmental Damage

– Mangrove areas filled with debris

– Trees cut illegally

– Green buffer destroyed

5. Who Lives Here (Activists’ claim)

– Migrant population from UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand

– A few Bangladeshis arrested in the past

– Alleged presence of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis (unverified/no survey)

6. Political Claims vs Counterclaims

Vinod Shelar (BJP):

– Blames MLA Aslam Sheikh

– Claims vote-bank politics

– Says Malvani is a drug hub

– Mentions 26,000 new voters

7. Aslam Sheikh (Congress):

– Says no proof provided

– Accuses authorities of misuse of power

– Claims no illegal foreigners found

– Says proper notice not served

8. Government Action Taken

– Phase 1: 9,000 sq metres cleared in Malvani

– Ordered agencies to prevent re-encroachment

– Complaint submitted to Commissioner of Police

9. Big Numbers

– 1,200 acres — Malvani area

– 30,000 slums — Ambujwadi

– Rs 4–6 lakh — price of one 10×15 room

– 9,000 sq m — land cleared (Phase 1)

– 3.5 lakh — Malad West voters

“Not just an encroachment problem — a governance, environment and humanitarian crisis.”

