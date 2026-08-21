FPJ Exclusive| Mahadev Betting App Case: Saurabh Chandrakar Offers To Expose ‘Entire Network’, Seeks Witness Protection

Saurabh Chandrakar, detained in Oman in connection with the Mahadev betting case, has reportedly offered to cooperate with Indian agencies while seeking protection | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 20, 2026: Sourabh Chandrakar, the alleged mastermind behind the multi-crore Mahadev Online Book betting network, offered to disclose details of the “entire network” – including political beneficiaries, intermediaries, financial transactions and overseas assets. The alleged mastermind behind the network – expressing fear for his life – has sought a “witness-protection arrangement” from India, according to a confidential agency source with direct knowledge of his representations.

Chandrakar Seeks Protection

Currently lodged at the Al Khoud detention centre in Oman’s Muscat, Chandrakar has requested Omani authorities not to deport him directly to India without due process. He has sought consideration of his security concerns and an opportunity to avail the legal remedies and protections available under Omani law.

An officer familiar with the investigation and in touch with Oman authorities in extradition proceedings, told The Free Press Journal on the condition of anonymity that Chandrakar has told the Royal Oman Police and Oman’s Public Prosecution that he has “no problem with the Government of India” and is willing to cooperate with Indian investigative agencies. However, he reportedly argued that he could not be certain of his safety inside an Indian prison because of the alleged political interests surrounding the case.

Alleged Political Links

The source stated that Chandrakar claimed to fear a “life-threatening attack” allegedly linked to a senior political leader from Chhattisgarh, along with certain other influential political figures and their associates. While the allegations against the politician remain unproven and the leader continues to be active in the political sphere, Chandrakar has alleged that the involvement of some political figures who were in contact with him during the investigation could also pose a threat to his life. He reportedly maintained that he had been politically dragged into the controversy and selectively portrayed as the principal mastermind, while, according to his claim, more influential figures remained concealed behind the scenes.

The source further stated that Chandrakar told Omani authorities that he possesses detailed information about properties and financial interests allegedly linked to the Chhattisgarh political leader and associated individuals, as well as other influential personalities, in the United Arab Emirates including Dubai, other Gulf jurisdictions and the United Kingdom including London.

It remains unclear whether Chandrakar has supplied property deeds, beneficial-ownership records, banking documents, electronic communications or other independently verifiable evidence supporting these claims.

Safeguards Sought Before Transfer

Apart from seeking protection, Chandrakar has reportedly sought several additional safeguards before any transfer to India. These include protection for himself and his immediate family, secure detention away from individuals allegedly linked to the network, judicial oversight of his questioning, preservation of electronic and documentary evidence, an opportunity to record his statement before a competent court and protection against what he describes as political retaliation.

The Free Press Journal had exclusively reported on July 7 that Indian agencies are pursuing Chandrakar’s extradition or deportation following his detention by the Royal Oman Police on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice. India has transmitted extradition-related documents to Oman, but his transfer has not yet been cleared. The request is subject to scrutiny under Omani law, while Omani authorities are separately investigating the case against Chandrakar for entering the country using a forged passport issued by a Southeast Asian country.

Extradition Proceedings Continue

Sources further said that, as a matter of legal practice, Omani authorities ordinarily prosecute offences committed within their jurisdiction before considering extradition requests from another country. Under the bilateral treaty between the two nations, the Omani courts must formally evaluate the evidence provided by Indian agencies and rule on the validity of the handover.

Chandrakar is also contesting the proceedings through legal counsel. The parallel proceedings in Oman have therefore become an important part of the process determining whether and when he can be transferred to India.

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Claims Yet To Be Corroborated

According to sources familiar with the proceedings, Chandrakar’s demand for witness protection and other legal safeguards is being viewed as part of his efforts to protect himself from possible prosecution and secure favourable terms before any transfer to India. However, such a request does not automatically confer protected-witness status or immunity from prosecution. Any information or disclosures made by him would have to be assessed for credibility and independently corroborated by the competent investigating authorities and courts. Chandrakar would also remain subject to applicable criminal proceedings and legal liability for any offences allegedly committed by him.

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