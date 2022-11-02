FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Green panel clears diversion of 132.102 ha for road project connecting Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district to Telangana

Naxalite insurgent routinely torch vehicles in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district (Representative Image) | ANI

Mumbai: The Shinde-Fadnavis government has received a major relief as the regional empowered committee (REC) attached to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has approved the diversion of 132.102 ha of forest land in favour of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, for upgradation to 2 lane in Maharashtra's Naxal-infested Gadchiroli District.

The proposed road is the main road of the districts connecting Maharashtra and Telangana, and widening it is essential as the traffic has been substantially increased.

Further, the road is passing through the Left-Wing Extremist (LWE) affected area of Gadchiroli District. This project will give a boost to the socio-economic development of the region, and will increase employment potential, hence reducing the impacts of LWE.

The REC gave its approval at its meeting held on October 28, but its minutes were uploaded on Tuesday. The REC noted that the total forest area proposed for diversion is 132.102 ha, and the proposal also involves 18.193 ha of non-forest land. The total length of the road is 80.650 km and the proposed right of way (RoW) of road is 22 meters in the forest area.

Riders attached to approval by REC

However, the REC has laid down riders saying that MoEF&CC shall issue Stage-I approval only after the receipt of information from the State Government.

The information is with regard to the specific comments of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Wildlife on the possible impact of the proposed road on the surrounding Tigers corridors and mitigation measures, if any thereof.

Besides, information has been sought on the possible impact of the proposed road on resident wildlife of the Pranahita Wildlife Sanctuary, especially on Black Bucks, and mitigation measures, if any.

This is important, as the area is adjacent to the Tiger corridor and Pranhita Wildlife Sanctuary. In addition, the region is known for man-animal conflict due to the presence of Schedule-I animals in areas, like Tigers, Leopards, and Sloth Bears, along with spotted deer.

Further, the REC would like to know the impact of road on resident wildlife of the Pranahita Wildlife Sanctuary, especially on its resident Black Buck population.

The REC further decided that trees having bird nests shall not be felled without written permission from the Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) concerned, both in forest as well as non-forest land.

"The Committee further decided that as the area is adjacent to the tiger corridor and Pranahita Wild-life Sanctuary, also the region is known for man-animal conflicts due to presence of Schedule-I animals in area like tiger, leopard, sloth bear along with spotted deer; a 10 years Wildlife Conservation Plan duly approved by the Chief Wildlife Warden, Maharashtra as a mitigation measures to address above mentioned issue shall be prepared and submitted to Integrated Regional Officer, Nagpur," the REC said in its minutes recording the meeting.

The REC opined that as per the new Forest Conservation Rules, 2022, the State Government shall ensure complete compliance of the project with the Forest Rights Act, 2006, before handing over the forest land to the User Agency.