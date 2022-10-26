Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde celebrates Diwali with security officers in Gadchiroli

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI

The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was the district guardian minister of the naxal-hit Gadchiroli district, celebrated Diwali with the security personnel at Bhamragad security post.

CM inaugurated the police help centre in remote and highly sensitive Dhodraj in Bhamragad taluka. He said that the police force is capable of defeating Naxalism.

‘’Development work is now taking place in Gadchiroli on a large scale and our government is determined to bring this area into the mainstream bycreatingbasicfacilities like roads, water, education, medical facilities,’’ said Shinde.

“In the last two years, all transactions were at a standstill. Also due to COVID, there were many restrictions. Now citizens are celebrating many festivals without any restrictions. This government belongs to the common man. The state government stands firmly behind the police. Also, the government is trying to raise the standard of living of the tribal community. The government has planned various schemes,new industries, jobs for the people in Gadchiroli,’’said Shinde, adding that there was a drastic change between Gadchiroli yesterday and today.

On this occasion state Director General of Police Rajnish Seth said that the Chief Minister has decided to celebrate Diwali here to boost the morale of the jawans by coming to Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border and it is very happy for all the police jawans.

‘’It is because of the support of the government that the Gadchiroli police is doing excellent work and ishelping to deliver all the schemes of the state and central government to the people,’’ he added.