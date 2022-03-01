FPJ Exclusive: First look of Mumbai's two brand new beaches; see pics

The BMC's G-South Ward that covers Worli, Prabhadevi and Lower Parel has drawn up a theme-based beautification to revive Mumbai's two forgotten beaches, located off the Nariman Bhat Jetty near Worli Koliwada, and the P Balu beach in Prabhadevi. The Free Press Journal gives you a sneak peek into how the two beaches will look.

What the beaches will have

# Multi-sports facilities and play areas, gymnasiums and library created inside cargo containers, viewing deck in sync with the Koli culture that the beach near Worli Koliwada is famous for.

What's ready?

# Under the first phase of the beautification project at the Nariman Bhat Jetty, the viewing deck has been put in place over an old storm water drain outfall. The viewing deck gives an uninterrupted view of the sea, the skyline and the Bandra Worli Sea Link.

# A multi-sports area is also ready, and the slums abutting the beach have been painted as per the aquamarine theme to bring in uniformity.

What's coming up?

This newspaper reported recently (see PDF) about the BMC's plan to construct a walkway connecting the two beaches. The BMC has also designed and proposed a gymnasium and a library with internet connectivity inside the cargo containers on the P Balu Beach.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 09:47 AM IST