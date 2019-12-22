FPJ EXCLUSIVE: CM Thackeray to discuss outreach plan with Sampark Pramukh to checkmate BJP

Mumbai: Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting with Sampark Pramukh (in charge of all 48 Lok Sabha constituencies) across Maharashtra on Monday to discuss outreach strategy taking up Maha Vikas Aghadi government's pro-development decisions and to counter BJP's attack. This is the maiden meeting after Thackeray along with six ministers was sworn in on November 28.

Former MP and the Sampark Pramukh from western Maharashtra told FPJ,’’ Number of issues will be discussed. The government has announced crop loan waiver scheme up to outstanding of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 10 meal scheme, slew of projects in the underdeveloped Vidarbha region, push to 52 irrigation projects and the Rs 55,000 crore Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway. These decision will be given wide publicity.’’ This apart, the government has dropped sufficient hint that it would announce financial assistance for the farmers hit by floods and untimely rains.

The government has stayed Metro car shed project in Aarey Colony and appointed special committee to suggest an alternative site or continue the construction by stepping up environment conservation measures. The party workers, especially from Mumbai, will explain the government’s stand.