FPJ Exclusive: Bhiwandi Mayor's Drain-Cleaning Promise Falls Flat As Only 32.4 Per Cent Desilting Work Completed Before Monsoon

Slow desilting progress and labour shortages have sparked concerns over flooding risks across Bhiwandi ahead of the monsoon | File Photo

Bhiwandi, June 4: With the monsoon knocking at the door, concerns are mounting over the sluggish pace of drain-cleaning operations across Bhiwandi, exposing a glaring gap between civic promises and ground reality.

Despite repeated assurances from newly elected Mayor Narayan Chaudhary that all major and minor drains would be cleaned before the onset of rains, large stretches of the city continue to remain choked with silt, garbage and debris, triggering sharp criticism from corporators and residents alike.

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has allocated Rs 2,92,99,574 for cleaning major and minor drains, including roadside stormwater channels across the city. However, with the monsoon season already approaching, the execution of the work remains far behind schedule.

Only 32.40 per cent work completed

According to civic records, Bhiwandi's five ward committees together have 147 drains spanning 57,574 metres. Of this, only 18,657 metres have been cleaned so far, leaving 38,917 metres still pending.

Although the administration claims that 32.40 per cent of the work has been completed since the desilting drive commenced on May 11, local representatives argue that the actual progress on the ground is significantly lower.

One of the primary reasons cited for the delay is a severe shortage of labourers. Public representatives claim that each ward committee requires at least 100 to 150 workers daily to complete the operation on time. However, only 40 to 50 labourers are reportedly deployed in several divisions, resulting in painfully slow progress.

Flood fears in low-lying areas

Former Deputy Mayor Imran Khan said desilting work is progressing only in locations accessible to heavy machinery such as JCBs and Poclain excavators. In areas where machines cannot operate, work has virtually stalled due to insufficient manpower. He warned that if the pace remains unchanged, several low-lying pockets of the city could once again face severe flooding during heavy rainfall.

Ironically, Mayor Narayan Chaudhary had made drain-cleaning a key priority immediately after assuming office. He had publicly promised strict monitoring and even announced that he would personally inspect drains by entering them if necessary. Soon after the launch of the campaign, the mayor visited Dev Nagar, Azmi Nagar and Handi Compound along with civic officials and party workers.

Residents allege photo opportunities

However, residents allege that the visits turned into little more than photo opportunities.

In Azmi Nagar, locals claim that cleaning activity was carried out for only a day before being abandoned. The garbage and silt removed from the drain reportedly remain dumped alongside the water channel even weeks later.

Similar complaints have emerged from Devnagar, where residents say that despite the mayor’s inspection nearly 25 days ago, substantial desilting work has yet to begin.

Dilip Yadav, a shopkeeper from Devnagar, said the inspection generated publicity but failed to translate into action. “There was a photo session with public representatives and officials, but the actual work never followed,” he remarked.

Corporators raise concerns

The issue has now triggered strong political reactions. Advocate Vaibhav Bhoir, Chairman of Ward Committee No. 5, expressed serious concern after conducting an inspection of several drain-cleaning sites along with corporators Mayuresh Patil, Neha Kathawale, Roma Alshi, Malik Momin and Fahim Ansari.

Bhoir said the mayor’s announcements had created expectations among citizens but the administration had failed to deliver results on the ground. He warned that Ward Committee No. 5 represents the city’s downstream belt, where several major drains eventually discharge into the creek. Any delay in desilting these channels could result in extensive waterlogging and flood-like conditions, causing significant losses to life and property.

“The Mayor’s claim that drain-cleaning work would be completed before the monsoon has completely collapsed. Contractors must immediately accelerate work, and if satisfactory progress is not achieved, their bills should be withheld,” Bhoir said.

Worker safety concerns

Concerns have also been raised regarding worker safety. At several locations, including Kamla Hotel Road and Padmanagar, labourers were seen entering drains filled with waist-deep stagnant water without basic protective gear.

Workers alleged that while gumboots were initially provided, they were later shifted elsewhere. Many labourers were reportedly carrying out hazardous cleaning operations without gloves or safety equipment.

Social activist Zakir Mirza, associated with Ward Committee No. 2, also criticised the pace of work, stating that the number of workers deployed was grossly inadequate. Similar complaints have emerged from Ward Committee No. 3, where local representatives estimate that less than 30 per cent of drain-cleaning work has been completed.

Contractors warned

Responding to the criticism, Sanitation Department Head Faisal Tatli acknowledged that additional manpower should have been deployed by contractors. He maintained that municipal officials are regularly monitoring the work and warned that strict action would be taken against contractors if desilting operations are not completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Also Watch:

As dark monsoon clouds begin gathering over the region, residents fear that delayed preparation may once again leave several parts of Bhiwandi vulnerable to flooding. With thousands of metres of drains still awaiting cleaning and public frustration growing, pressure is mounting on the civic administration to move beyond promises and deliver results before the rains arrive.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/