FPJ Exclusive: 22 year job wait continues for project affected in MBMC

Nearly 22 years after their land was used to lay pipelines to execute the 50 MLD water supply scheme, 18 project affected farmers (PAF) in Kashimira are still awaiting permanent jobs for their kin, as compensation promised to them by the authorities. As a part of the 50 MLD water supply scheme, 1350 mm pipelines were laid on the stretch of their farmlands between Kajupada and Ghodbunder in 2000. Although the project was executed by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), the onus of awarding compensation rested on the erstwhile Mira Bhayandar Municipal Council (MBMC- later elevated to corporation).

In the year 2003, MBMC’s general body duly passed a resolution seeking permission from the state government for recruiting the heirs/ immediate kin of the PAF as permanent sanitation workers (safai kamgar). In response to the resolution the state government authorities allowed the civic body to take a decision on its own, following which the civic administration agreed to absorb the aspirants on its payroll in 2006. However, the appointments never materialized and the recruitment process was mysteriously put on the back-burner.

Since then the kin of the PAF are running from pillar-to-post to get justice and their rightful jobs. “To give benefits to the project affected, we need to know how much land was acquired. After getting this information a decision on awarding appointment can be taken at the earliest.” said deputy civic chief- Maruti Gaikwad.

Notably, the MJP in a fresh communication (dated 17, January, 2022) has opined that it was the duty of the MBMC to recruit the project affected in their establishment. “We gave up our lands to fulfill the water needs of the parched city, but what we got in return, empty promises.” said Pranay K Patil who has been following up on the issue for the past couple of years.

Another Job Scam?

The episode is a stark reminder to the Shanti Nagar water supply scheme which was taken over by MBMC’s water supply department from the private developer, more than a decade ago. The handover had stoked a major controversy over allegations of bogus recruitment's to fake beneficiaries- mostly close relatives and even servants of high ranking civic officials. The matter is still pending in the Supreme Court. The project affected farmers of the 50 MLD scheme fear that they too might meet the same fate.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:30 PM IST