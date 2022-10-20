FPJ Eco-Ganesha BMC Awards 2022: Victory for environment

Group picture of winners at FPJ BMC Eco Ganesha Awards 2022 | Salman Ansari

A total of 1,135 entries were received this year, from which 50 were again shortlisted for the awards. Apart from the 21 who won awards, the remaining were given ‘green warrior’ consolation prizes.

This year, the number of household Ganpatis stood at 1048 while 87 came from housing societies. The shortlisted entries were adjudicated by Ashwini Bhide, Additional Municipal Commissioner, actress Mugdha Godse, JJ School Principal Rajeev Mishra, Sanjay Buskute, PRO of the MPCB, and Mr Ghorpade. The winner of the BMC Choice Award - Mann Rele for household Ganpati, was selected by Mrs Bhide.

BMC Choice award winner- Mann Rele | Salman Ansari

Other winners are - Balkrishna Ganesh Mitra Mandal, Bhavya Valera, Girish Rudra, Jyoti Singh, Mann Rele, Nikadwari Lane Sarvajanik Shree Ganeshotsav Mandal, Panchganga Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal Lower Pare, Parind Mody, Pradeep Bhalchandra Pednekar,

Ramchandra Laxman Sawant, Rustomji Rahivashi Ganeshotsav Mandal Lower Pare, Sachin Ramchandra Salunkhe, Shashikant Subhashchandra Patil, Shree Shiv Ganesh Mandir Samaj Mandal Andheri, Shivani Majmudar, Shubham shekhar Vanmala, Siddhesh Surange, Sudhakar Pamji Ambokar, Shravan Pramod Ghodke.

Shree Shiv Ganesh Mandir Samaj Mandal, Andheri | Salman Ansari

The function was held at the 3D auditorium at the penguin enclosure at the city zoo in Byculla. The chief guest was Ramakant Biradar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone II). Other dignitaries who were present were Abhijeet Ghorpade, General Manager, Marketing and PR, MIDC, Rajiv Mishra, Principal of the Sir JJ School of Arts, Jeetendra Pardeshi, Superintendent of Gardens, BMC, Abhishek Karnani, Director, The Free Press Journal group, and Sanjay Malme, Editor, Navshakti.

L-R: Sanjay Malme, Editor, Navshakti, Rajiv Mishra, Principal of the Sir JJ School of Arts, Abhijeet Ghorpade, General Manager, Marketing and PR, MIDC, Jeetendra Pardeshi, Superintendent of Gardens, BMC, Ramakant Biradar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone II), Abhishek Karnani, Director, The Free Press Journal group | Salman Ansari

The event was partnered by ‘eco-friendly’ partner Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, ‘green’ partner Indian Oil, ‘television’ partner Lokshahi and ‘radio’ partner 93.5 Red FM.

Speakers emphasized the need to take environment-friendly measures and complimented the drive. "There is certainly an imbalance that is happening in the environment,” said Mr Biradar. “That is why we see climate change and changes in weather patterns. Summer, monsoon and winter are no more as they used to be. Even during Mahaparinirvan Diwas in December [last year], there were rains. Shivaji Park was full of slush. We had to make arrangements for lakhs of people elsewhere.”

He added that people should use colours that are eco-friendly and material that dissolves. “We keep making regulations, but as much control does not happen. If eco-friendly colour is not used, it has a carcinogenic effect. Fishes consume it and the same fishes are eaten by people,” he explained.

Speakers said the change in climate patterns was man made. "Man's harming of the environment, water and soil has resulted in climate change," said Mr Ghorpade. He said the call by Lokmanya Tilak to celebrate the festival in a public way was to ensure that more people come together for the Independence movement.