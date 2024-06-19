FPJ Dialogue: ‘Our Technology Is On A Par With That Of West,' Says IMD Chief Scientist Sunil Kamble

IMD Chief Scientist Sunil Kamble | ANI

The chief scientist of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has shed light on the cutting-edge technology employed by his department to predict and monitor India’s diverse weather patterns.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Sunil Kamble, explained how the IMD’s regional centre in Mumbai plays a crucial role during the monsoon. The centre is equipped with two Doppler radar that cover a range of 500 kilometres, generating data every 15 minutes. Additionally, 150 automated rainfall stations provide real-time updates every 30 minutes, while satellites share images every 30 minutes. The ‘Mumbai Monsoon Live’ application updates data every six hours, allowing for accurate forecasting.

The IMD team, comprising 80 scientists from across the country, holds daily video conferences to discuss regional weather updates and share information. Furthermore, the department exchanges data and analysis with other countries every three hours.

“The IMD’s technology is on a par with that of developed countries, boasting 100% accuracy in predicting cyclones. The team provides detailed forecasts four to five days prior to a cyclone’s activity, categorising it as cyclonic storm, severe cyclonic storm, very severe cyclonic storm, extremely severe cyclonic storm, or super cyclonic storm. In cases of landfall, IMD issues alerts regarding property damage and possible disruptions,” he said.

Regarding frequent questions about the IMD’s predictions and doubts over their accuracy, Kamble said, “IMD possesses the best technical devices in the world. The developed countries would struggle to monitor India’s weather due to its unique tropical climate and convective system.”

The World Meteorological Organisation has commended India’s cyclone prediction system, which boasts 40 Doppler radars across the country.

Kamble highlighted various applications of the IMD’s services, including advisories like weather conditions, wind speed details, sea activities for fishermen, agriculture and civil aviation. The department also provides a five-day forecast for agriculture, district-wise climate information, and suggested farming practices.

“For aviation purposes, we calculate cloud height, width, and turbulence potential to ensure safe takeoffs and landings. The department provides real-time data on cloud movement and direction, as well as visibility and thunderstorm activities to facilitate flight diversions,” he said.

Asked about Mumbai’s rain patterns, the IMD chief said, “July is the month when Mumbai receives the most rainfall (40%), while June, August and September account for 20% each. This year, India is expected to receive 106% of its usual rainfall – significantly above average.”

Kamble underscored the significance of integrating sustainable practices into urban planning and development projects, as global warming poses a major concern. With the planet’s temperature rising, it is imperative to focus on reducing pollution and implementing eco-friendly initiatives, he said. Simple yet effective measures like green building projects and tree planting on rooftops can help reduce urban pollution, regulate temperatures and create habitats for local wildlife, Kamble added.