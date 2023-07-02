FPJ Cyber Secure: Retired Bank Manager Loses ₹ 5 Lakh To Cyber Fraud

A 66-year-old retired chief manager of a bank lost his savings of around ₹5 lakh to cyber fraudsters. According to the first information report, Deepak Nandkarni, a resident of Andheri East, received a fraudulent message on June 27, requesting him to update his KYC. The fraudster then sent a link and instructed Nadkarni to fill in all the details. Unaware of the scam, the senior citizen provided all his bank details and subsequently received multiple one-time passwords (OTPs).

Later, Nandkarni received a call from the number +917760332454. The caller, who introduced himself as Rahul Mishra from the KYC department in Bandra, asked the aggrieved to provide the OTP, but the latter became suspicious and ended the call. Moments later, he received messages indicating that money had been withdrawn from his different savings accounts in five illegal transactions. Each time, ₹99,900 got debited from the complainant's account, said the police, adding that he lost ₹4,99,500 in total.

Realising that he had been duped, Nandarni approached the police and lodged a complaint at the Vile Parle police station. A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act on June 27.