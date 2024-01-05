FPJ Cyber Secure: Parel-Based Doctor Loses ₹2.68 Lakh In Fake Part-Time Job Scam

A Parel-based doctor lost Rs 2.68 lakh to a cyber fraud. Dr Samkit Gujar of Gujar's Multispeciality Denal Clinic was offered a part-time task-based job, in which the scamsters duped him of this money.

The 29-year-old dentist received a message from an unknown number on December 25, where a woman introduced herself as Ritushree from ScoopWhoop India Online. She offered a part-time task-based job where the victim had to simply rate and review restaurants and after completion of the said tasks, she said they will pay him between Rs 200 to Rs 2,000.

Task-based job on Telegram

The victim was asked to join Telegram and was added to a profile where they said tasks would be assigned. He was paid Rs 210 for his first task, he said in his statement. The next day by providing some reasoning of tasks being “pre-paid” another woman via Telegram asked him to pay Rs 1,000 and he did, for which, after the task he was paid back Rs. 1,410.

For the third task, victim was asked to pay Rs 3,000 and after the task, he was paid Rs. 5,360. For the next, they asked him to pay Rs. 28,000 but after he finished the task, they told him the task was not complete which led to his account being frozen.

Victim approaches police

Now, to “recover” this frozen account, they demanded that he would pay Rs 68,000. He did, and to complete the incomplete task, they asked him to pay Rs 1.65 lakh assuring that all the amount would be sent back to him. However, instead of returning the money they told him he will not get the money due to delay in payment and to compensate, and recover his money they asked him to pay Rs 2.22 lakh when he realised it was all bogus.

On Thursday, the victim approached the police and registered a case against unknown persons and even handed over the Telegram profile he communicated with, along with the transactions details.