FPJ Cyber Secure: 42-Yr-Old Panvel Man Loses ₹4.5 Lakh In 'Like & Earn' Online Scam

Mumbai: A 42-year-old man working in a finance company has fallen prey to 'like and earn' fraud and lost Rs4.57 lakh. According to the police, the victim is a resident of Panvel. A few days ago, he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, offering him a part-time job. The scammer told the victim that she would send him a YouTube video, and all he has to do is like it and send a screenshot to her.

She said he would receive Rs50 for each task. The scammers then sent three YouTube links to the victim. He liked the videos and sent the screenshot to the scammers.

Victim Was Duped Through Telegram Group

The victim was then added to a Telegram group where similar tasks were being shared. The victim completed those tasks and kept receiving money for the same. The victim also completed a task for Rs1,000 and received Rs1,480 on completion of the task. Later he ended up paying Rs4.57 lakh to the scammers through online transactions.

When the victim did not receive any returns from the scammers, he realised that he had been duped. He then approached the police and registered a case on on Tuesday.