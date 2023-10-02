FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Cheats People Via Fake Website Of Sweet Shop

FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ

Mumbai: A 33-year-old man was arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly duping people via a fake website of Tewari Brothers, a popular sweet shop. The accused was identified as Rahul Dogra from Agra. According to the Gamdevi police, a teacher lost ₹29,991 after falling prey to Dogra's con.

The 50-year-old complainant wanted to give sweets to her colleagues hence she was looking for information related to Tewari Brothers on the internet. During her search, she came across the fake website which also had a contact number for placing orders.

The aggrieved was asked to pay ₹1,950 advance for getting the delivery. Unsuspecting, the teacher made the payment and subsequently received a call from the accused who said that the money hadn't been received. He then slyly asked her one-time password, after which ₹29,991 got debited from the woman's account.

Based on her complaint, the police initiated a technical investigation and traced Dogra. He has many people through the fake website, said the police.

