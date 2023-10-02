FPJ Cyber Secure: 6 Individuals Duped Of ₹25 Lakh In Separate Incidents Through Remote Access App | Representative photo/FPJ

Mumbai: The Dombivali police are investigating a case in which six persons have been cheated by scammers in separate instances by inducing them to download remote access apps on their phones. The fraudsters collectively siphoned over Rs 25.69 lakh from their bank accounts. All six cases were reported to the police at various times throughout the month of September.

Senior citizen approaches police

According to the police, the complainant in the case is a 71-year-old man. The victim's mobile banking application's password was not working, after which he searched the internet for the bank's customer care number. The victim then came across a number and dialled it to recover his password. The scammer, on the pretext of helping the victim, told him to download a remote access app on his phone and induced the victim to share the phone's access code with him. The fraudster then asked the victim for his bank account details and later siphoned Rs 15.56 lakh from his bank accounts. The victim approached the police to file a complaint. He learned that, like him, five other persons were duped in a similar fashion by the scammers, and the total amount siphoned from all the victims collectively was Rs 25.69 lakh.

The victims have provided details of the contact numbers used by the scammers and the fraudulent transactions to the police. A case has been registered by the police under section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

