FPJ Cyber Secure: Malad Woman Loses ₹1.19 Lakh In Online Fraud After Ordering Chair On Amazon

FPJ Cyber Secure: Matunga Man Recovers ₹93K Lost In Cyber Fraud, Police Act Swiftly |

A woman, Megha Kapoor (40), employed with a private company in Malad West, lost Rs. 1.19 lakhs in an online fraud. Initially, she ordered a chair worth Rs. 15,000 on Amazon, but when it didn't arrive within the expected timeframe, she checked tracking details and found a number on Track Dart via Google. Contacting the number, she unknowingly connected with the fraudster posing as a Track Dart employee.

Details of the fraud

The fraudster, claiming Megha had provided the wrong address, manipulated her into submitting her address again through a link. She clicked on it, entered her address and UPI pin, resulting in an immediate debit of Rs. 10 from her HDFC bank account. The scammer instructed her to call Track Dart later, and within two hours, her order mysteriously arrived. Suspicious, she informed HDFC bank to alert her for transactions exceeding Rs. 5000.

Rs. 90,000 Debit and Total Loss from ICICI Account

After three days, HDFC bank notified her of a Rs. 90,000 debit, then she promptly blocked the account. The fraudster managed to debit the remaining amount from her ICICI bank account, totaling Rs. 1,19,998.

Megha filed a case against an unidentified individual under sections 419 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant Information Technology Act.