Mumbai: Businessman Files ₹1.60 Crore Cheating Case Against Diamond Agent

A case has been initiated against Vijay Botdiya, a diamond agent, who stands accused of deceiving Vikas Jain, a 40-year-old businessman, and owner of Midas Diamond Private Limited. Jain, specializing in gold and silver ornaments, had placed his trust in Botdiya based on a recommendation from a mutual friend within the industry.

Establishment of Trust: Order for Diamond Jewellery in 2020

In a bid to strengthen their business relationship, Botdiya placed an initial order for diamond jewellery worth Rs. 60,000 in 2020. Jain promptly delivered the order, and Botdiya, in a gesture of trust, settled the bill through a cheque.

The situation took a turn for the worse in April 2021 when Botdiya placed a substantial order amounting to Rs. 1.60 crores. Concerned about sales and pending bills, Jain sought clarification from Botdiya, who evaded providing clear answers. Despite Jain's attempts to resolve the matter, including visits to Botdiya's office and residence, no satisfactory resolution was reached.

Unsettled Dues Lead to Conflict

Frustrated by the lack of cooperation, Jain faced verbal abuse from Botdiya during an encounter at the latter's new location in Santacruz East. Botdiya adamantly refused to return the jewellery or settle the outstanding bill, escalating the conflict between the two parties.

Legal Action: Sections 406, 409, and 420 of IPC Invoked

Vikas Jain decided to pursue legal recourse in 2023. He filed a case against Vijay Botdiya under sections 406 (breach of trust), 409 (breach of trust by the clerk), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly) of the Indian Penal Code, seeking justice for the alleged fraudulent activities.

