FPJ Cyber Secure: Kharghar Woman Loses ₹1.47 Lakh As Scammers Pose As Cops Intercepting Suspicious International Parcel

Representational Image

A 33-year-old woman was duped of Rs 1.47 lakh by a group of scammers posing as cops stating her suspicious parcel destined for an international location has been intercepted. One of the accused even impersonated a deputy commissioner of police (DCP).

On November 29, the Kharghar resident received a call from an unknown person, informing her that a parcel, which she wanted to send to Thailand, had been intercepted. The con further said that bank documents, passport and narcotics have been found in the consignment. The befuddled woman told the caller that she is unaware about any such parcel, but the fraudster transferred her call to “Mumbai cyber crime cell”. A person claiming to be a cyber cop then talked to the complainant, saying that her Aadhaar card has been used for money laundering purposes.

The caller then frightened the woman, saying there had been some suspicious transactions in her bank account and the DCP will speak to her. The scammers then asked her to send all the money in her account for verification by the Reserve Bank of India. The complainant transferred Rs 1.47 lakh to the account shared by the scammers. Subsequently, they asked the woman to take a personal loan of Rs 25 lakh and transfer it to them, making her realise the fraud.