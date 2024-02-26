FPJ Cyber Secure: Investors Lose Over ₹3.6 Crore In Separate Stock Market Scams

FPJ Cyber Secure

The Cyber Police are probing three separate cases wherein fraudsters had duped three investors collectively to the tune of over Rs 3.60 crores by inducing them to invest in stock trading.

Details of scam



According to the police, in the first case, a 40-year-old woman, a New Panvel resident on December 07 had received a link in a WhatsApp message informing about share market trading. Once the victim clicked the link, she was added to a WhatsApp group comprising other members who were involved in stock trading. The victim was then asked to download an app on her phone.



The scammers then asked the victim to keep depositing money in the bank account provided by them so that the stock trading company can purchase stocks on behalf of the victim. The victim could see her profits and earnings in the app. From December 07 till February 15, the victim in at least 15 transactions ended up investing Rs 1.92 crore. However, when the victim was unable to withdraw her earnings from the app, she realised that she had been duped. She then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter on Tuesday.

In the second case, a 51-year-old Vashi resident had come across information about a stock trading group on Facebook. The victim clicked the link provided on Facebook and got directed to a WhatsApp group. From December 08 till February 16, the victim had invested Rs 1.19 crore in through a stock trading app provided by the scammers and lost his money when he was unable to withdraw his earnings and profits.



In the third case, a 43-year-old man, a resident of Sanpada during the period of January 10 till February 14, had invested Rs 67 lakh in stock trading through a bogus app provided by the scammers and lost his money. The police have registered a case of cheating these cases under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act