FPJ Cyber Secure: Fraudsters Cheat Bank Employee Of ₹1.79 Lakh

Mumbai: Cyber fraudsters recently cheated an ICICI Bank employee of Rs1.79 lakh. According to a first information report filed at Bandra-Kurla Police Station, Satiertha Patnaik, 27, was at BKC when she received a call from someone who claimed to be from ICICI’s Customer Care Centre.

The caller told Patnaik that she would be charged Rs732 per month for using ICICI Bank’s credit card. He advised her to open the bank’s phone application and turn off the charge option.

Duped with the help of malicious link

When Patnaik did not find the option in the app’s settings, the caller sent her a link named ‘ICICI BANCK Credit Card,APk’. Patnaik clicked on the link and filled details of her credit card. Shortly after, Rs1.79 lakh was debited from the card in 10 instalments.

When Patnaik started getting messages about money being debited, she called the same number, but the caller did not pick up the phone.

Patnaik understood that she had been cheated and lodged a complaint at BKC Police Station.

A police officer said an FIR was registered under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the IT Act.

