FPJ Cyber Secure: Football Coach Loses Nearly ₹10 Lakh In Online Fraud Job Offer Scam; 3 Booked

Representative photo

A football coach lost ₹9.87 lakh in an online fraud. He received a fraudulent message offering a part-time job, which resulted in the loss of his money. A case has been registered against three unknown individuals for alleged cheating.

Fraudsters informed victim about part-time job over WhatsApp

Joel Chetty (28) a football coach residing in Malad West, received a WhatsApp message on August 16th. The message was from a person claiming to be Neha, an employee of Digital Osian, L.L.C. India. The sender informed him about a part-time job opening at the company. The job profile was subscribing to a YouTube channel, taking screenshots, and sending them to the company. Joel agreed, and the fraudster shared a Telegram link. The fraudster requested Joel's personal and bank account information, including his UPI ID, which Joel provided.

Initially, Joel received ₹150 for completing a task. Later, he completed an online task worth ₹2000 and received ₹2800 as payment. Subsequently, the fraudster asked for ₹9000 to set up an account and ₹40,000 for a task order. The fraudster continued to ask for money under various pretexts, and Joel transferred money multiple times which were in lakhs. He transferred ₹9, 87, 620 to the fraudsters, between August 16 to August 21, he lost this amount. Upon discussing the situation with his sister, he realized that he had fallen victim to a scam. Eventually, He lodged a case against the three individuals under sections 34, 419, 420 of the IPC Act and 66(c) and 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act.

