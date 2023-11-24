FPJ Cyber Secure: Businessman Loses ₹1.23 Crore To Fraudulent Investment Scheme

A 56-year-old businessman lost Rs 1.23 crore to the scammers who assured him huge profits on stock trading investments. The victim has also provided details of the phone numbers and beneficiary bank account used by the scammers to dupe him, to the police.

According to the police, the complainant is a Nerul resident and is into infrastructure business. On August 06, the victim received a call from a woman who offered to give stock trading tips through which the victim could make immense profits. One of the accused, who identified himself as Aryan Gupta, then induced the victim to send money by selling his shares, investments, mutual funds and from his wife's shares.

The deceptive transactions

From November 1 till November 4, the victim ended up paying Rs 1.23 crore in 40 transactions in the bank account provided by the scammer. However, when the victim demanded his profit, he was directed to pay more money on different pretexts.

Having realised that he had been duped, the victim approached the police and got a case registered in the matter on Tuesday. The victim in his complaint has provided names of the scammers - Aryan Gupta and Emma. The same set of scammers had also recently duped a 58-year-old man of nearly Rs 1.4 crore and a 55-year-old man to the tune of Rs 96 lakh by promising them high returns on investment in shares.

Police register case

A case has been registered under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.