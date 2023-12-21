FPJ Cyber Secure: Bombay HC's Retired Chief Justice Ramesh Deokinandan Dhanuka Duped Of ₹50,000 In Online Banking Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure

Mumbai: Police in Colaba have filed a first information report (FIR) against an unknown individual for cheating a former chief justice of the Bombay High Court of nearly Rs 50,000.

Justice (Retd) Ramesh Deokinandan Dhanuka, 62, received a message on his mobile phone on November 27 asking him to update his PAN card, the police said. The former chief justice was informed that his State Bank of India account would be closed if he failed to update the card, an official said.

Victim uploads personal information on malicious hyperlink

Justice Dhanuka clicked on a link that accompanied the message and filled in his personal information, the official said, adding that as soon as he pushed the ‘Submit’ button Rs 49,998 was deducted from his account.

An SBI representative soon called Justice Dhanuka and told him that a transaction of Rs49,998 had been made from his account, the official said. The former CJ denied any transactions and blocked his internet banking ID, he said.

Victim approaches police

Justice Dhanuka lodged a complaint on helpline number 1930 and gave a written statement to Colaba police on November 28.

The police have registered an FIR against unknown accused under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, 2000.