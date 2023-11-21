FPJ Cyber Secure: Andheri Businessman Conned Of ₹2.37 Lakh In Online Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure |

A 44-year-old real estate businessman lost Rs 2.37 lakh in an online scam. A case was filed against an unidentified individual under sections 419 (cheating) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly) of the Indian Penal Code, along with the Information Technology Act, at Amboli police station on November 18.

How the businessman was conned

According to the FIR, Kiran Thakural (44), a real estate businessman from Versova in Andheri West, planned to travel to Amritsar on November 21 for work. On November 18, at 2:40 pm, he searched for hotels in Amritsar online. Upon finding Lemon Tree Hotel, he contacted a number provided on Google, using his office's landline number. Unfortunately, the call connected to a fraudster posing as an employee of Lemon Tree Hotel. Thakural finalised a room priced at Rs. 3,680, intending to pay upon reaching the hotel. However, the fraudster insisted on immediate payment, threatening that the room would not be available otherwise.

Victim files police case

Consequently, Thakural proceeded to book the room and transferred the money. The caller falsely claimed non-receipt of the payment, asserting it was pending, and requested a transfer of Rs 10 along with the OTP. Following the instructions, Thakural received a notification from his bank, stating that Rs. 2,34,140 had been debited from his account, resulting in a total loss of Rs. 2,37,820.

Subsequently, Thakural filed a case at Amboli police station.