Four years on, Mumbai-Thane Metro Line 4 still only 37% complete

The Metro Line 4 (Wadala TT-Kasarvadavli-Gaikmukh) which was set to improve connectivity between Mumbai and Thane has just attained 37 per cent of overall progress in terms of completion, despite the work starting four years ago in 2018, according to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). As a result, commuters will have to wait for another two to three years before this metro line is operational.

The MMRDA is the project implementing authority for various elevated metro lines that are currently under construction and proposed ones in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including the Metro Line 4.

As for the overall progress attained, MMRDA informed that to date, the viaduct work is 43.44 per cent complete. The Metro 4 station work is 25.20 per cent complete. Meanwhile, the work for Metro Line 4A is 39.03 per cent done, while work on Metro 4A station is 19.82 per cent completed.

The Metro 4 project work was mainly hit after one of the contractors – the Reliance and Astaldi consortium – Undertaking 18-km work in different packages comprising LBS marg, Kanjurmarg and Bhandup did not carry out the civil work as per the expected timeline for various reasons. This resulted in the MMRDA recently appointing a new subcontractor to carry out the unfinished work.

The MMRDA speculates that the project has finally attained speed. However, FPJ had reported that despite the appointment of the new contractor, work on these stretches has not been initiated at full speed as per the allegations made by residents of these areas and members of the Kanjurmarg-Bhandup clean ALM committee.

In fact, due to slow or no progress in the Metro Line 4 and 4A civil work, the rolling stock contractor Alstom had reportedly withdrawn their interest. Now, the MMRDA will float fresh tenders for a contractor to manufacture, supply and commission Metro coaches.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA has divided Metro Line 4 into two phases. Phase 1 comprises the stretch between Wadala TT and Kasarvadavli, comprising 32.51 km and having 30 stations. Phase 2 stretches 2.67 km to connect Kasarvadavli and Gaimukh, with two stations along the route.