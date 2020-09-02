Four-storey residential building collapses in Nallasopara; no casualty

Palghar: A four-storey residential building collapsed in Nallasopara area of Palghar district in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Wednesday, an official said.

There was no casualty, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Dileep Palav said. Nearly 23 members of five families residing in the building, located on Achole Road in Nallasopara, rushed out just in time before the structure collapsed around 1.30 am, the official said.

The building, constructed in 2009, had developed cracks. It was declared dangerous some time back and a notice was also served to its owner following which 15 out of 20 families residing there shifted out, he said. The remaining five families held a discussion on a ground in the premises around Tuesday midnight on further course of action.