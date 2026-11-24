Four Seekers From Across India To Embrace Jain Monkhood In An Extravagant Celebration In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Four Jain spiritual aspirants are set to renounce worldly life and embrace ascetic monkhood this week during a five-day Jain Diksha Mahotsav organised under the spiritual guidance of revered Jain saint Namramuni Maharaj. The grand congregation, hosted by Parasdham, will run from November 25 to November 29, culminating in the formal initiation ceremony on Sunday morning at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.

Four Spiritual Aspirants From Mumbai, Kolkata, Akola And Gondal To Embrace Ascetic Life

The four mumukshus (seekers of liberation) – Yashvi Mehta (21), Jaanvi Shah (21), Tanmaya Rajput (26) and Aruna Hadvadiya (57) – hail from Mumbai, Kolkata, Akola and Gondal, respectively. All of them come from different academic backgrounds like philosophy, medicine, engineering and others.

In the Jain monastic tradition, Diksha is preceded by years of preparation as a sadhak to test the aspirant's endurance and spiritual conviction. Following diksha agna (formal consent) from both the Guru and biological family, the initiate undergoes Diksha Vidhi – receiving white monastic robes and a new spiritual name – and takes the five foundational vows of non-violence, truth, non-stealing, celibacy and non-possession. The ritual also includes Kesh Lunchan, the traditional hand-plucking of hair symbolising detachment from physical identity.

The five-day festival is structured around traditional Jain rituals of renunciation, self-restraint and detachment. In a grand extravaganza, Parasdham will start the celebration with a ceremonial procession on Wednesday morning, followed by various cultural events over the next three days, including a farewell ceremony on Saturday and the final Diksha ceremony on Sunday along with devotional music performance by folk singer and Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur.

The initiation follows weeks of community gatherings across Maharashtra and Gujarat. On November 15, representatives from Jain sanghs across Mumbai convened for a collective felicitation of the mumukshus while devotees in Gondal hosted a ceremonial procession for Hadvadiya.

With Sunday's ceremony, Jain monk Namramuni Maharaj – who is the founder of the spiritual and humanitarian organisation Parasdham – will have guided more than 50 aspirants onto the path of renouncing the worldly pleasures.

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