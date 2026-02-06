Four Minors Missing In Bhiwandi Over Three Days, Kidnapping Cases Registered | Sourced

Bhiwandi: A wave of concern has gripped Bhiwandi after four minor children—three girls and a boy—were reported missing from different parts of the city over the last three days. The incidents, reported between February 2 and February 4, have prompted multiple police stations to register kidnapping cases against unknown persons and initiate investigations.

First Case in Narpoli

The first incident was reported from the Narpoli police station jurisdiction, where a 13-year-old girl allegedly went missing on February 2. According to her father’s complaint, the minor was kidnapped by an unidentified person who took advantage of her vulnerability. Based on the complaint, Narpoli police registered a case against an unknown accused and launched a search operation.

Second Minor Disappears

In a separate but similar incident on the same day, a 15-year-old boy was reported missing from the Narpoli area. The family alleged that the boy was lured away by an unidentified individual. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a kidnapping case against an unknown person and began tracing the minor’s whereabouts.

Third Incident at Kongaon

The third incident occurred on February 3, when a 14-year-old girl went missing under mysterious circumstances. As per the complaint lodged at the Kongaon police station, the girl had returned home around 9 am after going out to buy breakfast from a supermarket but later left the house and did not return. Despite extensive searches by family members, she could not be traced. Suspecting that she may have been lured and abducted, the family approached the police, following which a case was registered against an unknown person.

Fourth Case in Shantinagar

The fourth case was reported on February 4 from the Shantinagar police station area. A 15-year-old girl left her house stating that she was going to a medical store to purchase medicines but never returned. After repeated attempts to locate her failed, her father filed a complaint, leading the police to register a kidnapping case against an unidentified accused.

Police Probe Underway

Police officials said that investigations are underway in all four cases and efforts are being made to trace the missing minors at the earliest. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scrutinised, and technical surveillance has also been initiated. Meanwhile, the series of incidents has raised serious safety concerns among residents, with parents urging the authorities to intensify patrolling and take swift action to prevent further such cases.

