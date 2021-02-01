Four from a family among six held for cheating jewellers

Kurar Police have arrested six people, of which four are the members of the same family, and are on the lookout for two others who had duped a jeweller in Malad (E) on the pretext of looking for ornaments in the shop and stole jewellery using sleight of hand.

Police have already recovered 45 grams gold jewellery worth ₹1.9 lakh. The accused people, who belong to the Pune-based Wani family, have similar cases lodged against them at various police stations in several states.

Police said that they used the modus operandi of visiting a jewellery store in a large group and distracting the staff, while they steal the ornaments. Police tracked the accused people finding links they got through technical evidence and interrogation, leading to six arrests.