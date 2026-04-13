Fort Mobile Shop Owner Cheated Of ₹4.44 Lakh By Man Posing As Navy Officer, FIR Registered At MRA Marg Police Station

A 31-year-old mobile shop owner from Fort has allegedly been cheated of ₹4.44 lakh by a man posing as a Navy ofiicer, in this case an FIR registered at MRA Marg Police Station. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 31-year-old mobile shop owner from Fort has allegedly been cheated of ₹4.44 lakh by a man posing as a Navy ofiicer, in this case an FIR registered at MRA Marg Police Station.

Accused Approached Complainant in July 2024

According to FIR, the complainant, Pratik Navin Kariya (31), who runs a mobile accessories and money transfer shop at Kawasji Patel Street in Fort, stated that the accused approached him in July 2024 seeking to transfer a large sum of money.

According to the complaint, the accused identified himself as Ravindra S. Rajvi, allegedly dressed in a Navy uniform, and requested assistance in transferring ₹4 lakh to his Bank account. Trusting his identity and position, the complainant processed the transactions in multiple installments between July 25 and July 28, 2024.

Complainant Processed Transactions

Police said the shopkeeper transferred a total of ₹4,40,500 through a distributor-linked portal used for money transfers. The accused reportedly assured that he would repay the amount after receiving funds from his office and even promised to settle the dues by August 1, 2024.

However, despite repeated follow-ups, the accused neither returned the money nor paid the agreed commission of ₹4,160, raising suspicion of fraud.

The complainant further stated that he had taken a photograph of the accused’s identity card, which he had shown as proof of being associated with the Indian Navy. However, investigators suspect the identity may have been forged.

Realising that he had been cheated, the complainant approached the police, following which a case of cheating has been registered. Police are now verifying the identity of the accused and tracing his whereabouts. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/