Dongri Police Arrest Three For Knifepoint Robbery Of Waiter, Accused Threatened Victim And Took ₹8,000 | AI

Mumbai: The Dongri Police Station has registered a robbery case after a 38-year-old waiter was allegedly threatened at knifepoint and robbed of ₹8,000 in the early hours of Friday. In this case, Dongri Police have arrested three accused, identified as as Ramzan Shakeel Shaikh (22), Ibrahim Shamshodh Ahmed Shaikh (20), Aman Rakesh Shaikh (18), and Tajuddin Yajuddin Shaikh (22).

Four Accused

The complainant, Saddam Siddique Shaikh, a resident of Nandlal Jani Marg near a beer godown in Wadi Bunder, Dongri, stated that the incident occurred around 3:00 am on April 10, 2026.

According to the complaint, while the victim was asleep at his residence, four accused knocked on his door and called him outside. Once he stepped out, the accused identified as Ramzan Shakeel Shaikh (22), Ibrahim Shamshodh Ahmed Shaikh (20), Aman Rakesh Shaikh (18), and Tajuddin Yajuddin Shaikh (22)—allegedly threatened him with a knife and forcibly took ₹8,000 from his pocket.

Read Also Maharashtra DGP Proposes 12 New Patrol Boats To Strengthen Coastal Surveillance In Palghar And Thane...

Based on the complaint,Dongri police registered an FIR under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police have arrested three accused Ramzan Shaikh, Aman Shaikh, and Tajuddin Shaikh while one accused, Ibrahim Shaikh, remains absconding.

The arrested accused have been remanded to police custody until April 13. The case is being investigated by PSI Gokul Shinde. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/