Former Western Coalfields Ltd Official & Mechanic Fitter Convicted for Disproportionate Assets in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Special Judge, CBI Cases, Nagpur, has sentenced Mr. Ajaz Hussain Siddiqui, a former official of Western Coalfields Limited, who was posted at Sillewara Sub Area, Nagpur, to undergo six years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 22.95 lakh. His wife, Mrs. Sajiya Begum, has been sentenced to undergo four years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 4.50 lakh.

CBI registered a case on Feb 01, 2005, against Mr. Ajaz Hussain Siddiqui, who was then working as a Chute-man at AB Incline, Sillewara Sub Area, Western Coalfields Limited, Nagpur. The allegations against the accused were related to the possession of significant assets, both movable and immovable, either in his name or in the name of his family members. The investigation revealed that Mr. Ajaz Hussain Siddiqui possessed assets amounting to Rs. 17.71 lakh in his name and in the name of his wife, Mrs. Sajia Begum, which were disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Following the investigation, a charge sheet was filed before the Special Judge, Nagpur, on November 30, 2006, against both the accused. The trial court found both of them guilty and convicted them.

Irshad Hussain Siddiqui: 5 years RI and Rs 13 lakh fine

In another case, the Special Judge, Nagpur, has sentenced Mr. Irshad Hussain Siddiqui, a former Mechanic Fitter at WCL, Nagpur, to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 13.65 lakh.

CBI registered a case on November 30, 2006, against Mr. Irshad Hussain Siddiqui, who was a Mechanic Fitter at AB Incline, Sillewara Sub Area, Western Coalfields Limited, Nagpur. The allegations were related to the period from May 1996 to February 2005 when the accused was in possession of significant assets. The investigation revealed that the accused had assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs. 10.77 lakh.

After the investigation, a charge sheet was filed before the Special Judge, Nagpur, on January 30, 2008 against the accused. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him.