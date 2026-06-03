Former Union Minister Kapil Patil Elected Unopposed As TDC Bank Director In Bhiwandi

Kapil Patil's unopposed election to the TDC Bank board is being seen as a boost for the cooperative and rural banking sector in the Thane-Palghar region | AI Generated Image

Bhiwandi, June 3: Former Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil has been elected unopposed as a Director of the Thane District Central Cooperative Bank (TDC Bank), marking a significant development in the district's cooperative sector.

Patil was elected from the constituency representing Primary Agricultural Credit Societies, Joint Farming Societies and Grain Storage Cooperative Societies in Bhiwandi taluka. His election has been welcomed by leaders and members from the political, social, educational and cooperative sectors.

A veteran of the cooperative movement, Patil has previously served as the Chairman of TDC Bank and has been associated with various initiatives aimed at strengthening rural financial institutions and supporting farmers. His unopposed election is being viewed as a sign of the confidence he continues to enjoy among cooperative stakeholders across the district.

Experience in cooperative and rural sectors

Those associated with the cooperative sector believe that Patil's extensive experience and understanding of rural banking will help the bank address emerging challenges and expand its services for farmers and members. His return to the bank's board is expected to contribute to strengthening the cooperative framework in the Thane-Palghar region.

During his tenure in the Union government, Patil was involved in the implementation of rural development and Panchayati Raj initiatives. Many in the cooperative sector feel that his administrative experience and grassroots connect will be beneficial for the institution's future growth.

Patil thanks stakeholders for support

Speaking after his election, Patil thanked members and stakeholders for their support and said he would continue working to strengthen the cooperative sector while safeguarding the interests of farmers, bank members and citizens.

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Following the announcement, several representatives from political, social, educational and cooperative organisations congratulated him and expressed hope that his leadership would further enhance the bank's performance and outreach in the region.

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