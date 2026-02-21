Bhiwandi News: Former Mayor Vilas Patil Granted Bail In EOW Land Fraud Case Ahead Of Civic Power Shift

Former Bhiwandi Mayor Vilas Patil secures bail from the Sessions Court amid ongoing political tensions in the civic body | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Feb 21: In a significant development that has once again stirred political circles in Bhiwandi, former Mayor and Konark Vikas Aghadi chief Vilas Patil was granted bail by the Sessions Court on Friday evening. The confirmation was shared by his counsel, Advocate Narayan Iyer.

Arrest in alleged land fraud case

Patil, a prominent figure in the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC), had been under judicial custody in connection with an alleged land transaction fraud case registered by the Thane Economic Offences Wing (EOW). He was arrested late on February 13, just days ahead of the crucial mayoral election, intensifying political drama in the civic body.

Earlier case and anticipatory bail

Earlier, following the conclusion of the civic polls, Patil had also been named in a case linked to a clash at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk. While he had secured anticipatory bail in that matter on February 7, his subsequent arrest in the EOW case altered the political narrative in the city.

Escorted to vote in mayoral election

After spending four days in police custody, Patil was remanded to judicial custody. Notably, amid tight security arrangements, he was escorted from jail to the municipal headquarters on February 20 to participate in the mayoral election process. With court permission, he filed his nomination and exercised his voting rights, underscoring the high-stakes political contest unfolding in Bhiwandi.

Political impact of release

With the Sessions Court now granting him bail, political observers believe Patil’s return could recalibrate local equations within the civic body. His release is expected to add fresh momentum to ongoing realignments and power negotiations in Bhiwandi’s dynamic municipal politics.

