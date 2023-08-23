Former Shirdi MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure Rejoins Uddhav Thackeray's Party, To Boost Prospects In LS Elections

Former Shiv Sena MP from the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency in Ahmednagar district, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, re-joined the party on Wednesday, providing a significant boost to Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.

Wakchaure, who returned to Shiv Sena (UBT) in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree, the latter's residence in Mumbai, had previously joined the Congress after facing defeat in the Lok Sabha election. He was also associated with the BJP before deciding to rejoin the original party.

Acknowledging his past decisions, Wakchaure stated, "I was wrong. I made mistakes. I am ashamed of my actions and I am coming back home with a promise to not repeat those mistakes," as he officially rejoined Shiv Sena (UBT).

He further expressed the party's goals, saying, "Our mission is to eliminate anyone who attempts to weaken Shiv Sena. Our objective is crystal clear – to take Shiv Sena to Delhi and extend its influence beyond Maharashtra." This statement was made while addressing his followers who also chose to join Shiv Sena (UBT) alongside him.

Welcoming Wakchaure back, Uddhav Thackeray aimed criticism at the ruling coalition, stating, "A few days ago, Bhausaheb met me and apologized for his past actions. I instructed him to apologize to the party and fellow party members. While we have witnessed numerous defections before, the current scenario is a calculated attempt to weaken the party. Shiv Sainiks are forgiving by nature. They will forgive if you admit your mistakes. However, they won't forget or forgive a betrayal."

Last week, during discussions about the Ahmednagar South and Shirdi Lok Sabha constituencies in the Lok Sabha constituency-wise review meetings, Wakchaure's name surfaced. Thackeray also urged party members to ensure the defeat of the sitting MP, BJP's Sujay Vikhe-Patil, this time.

Wakchaure is being seen as a significant asset for the party, especially in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He became an MP in 2009 but later joined the Congress before the 2014 elections. He faced defeat in 2014 at the hands of Sadashiv Lokhande of the Shiv Sena by a margin of over 2 lakh votes. He subsequently joined the BJP and contested the Shrirampur assembly constituency, but was defeated there as well. In 2019, he contested the Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate. With his return to the fold, he is expected to contest the seat as a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate this time. Lokhande, who has aligned with the Shinde camp, is also expected to try his luck from the constituency again. RPI's Ramdas Athawale, who was defeated in the constituency in 2009, has also expressed interest in contesting from there.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)