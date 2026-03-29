Former Raymond Group Chairman Vijaypat Singhania's Last Rites Today In Mumbai: Timings, Venue & Final Journey Details

Former Raymond chairman Vijaypat Singhania, a Padma Bhushan awardee and noted aviator, passes away in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai is set to bid an emotional farewell to veteran industrialist Vijaypat Singhania, who passed away on Saturday evening at the age of 87. Known for his towering presence in India’s corporate world, Singhania’s death has drawn tributes from across industries and public life.

Preparations for his Antim Darshan are currently underway, with visuals showing arrangements being made for mourners to pay their last respects. The atmosphere around the venue remains sombre, as family members, associates and well wishers gather to honour his memory.

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Antim Darshan, Time and Venue Details

A funeral assembly will be held at 1.30 pm on Sunday at Haveli, LD on Ruparel Marg in Mumbai. The venue is expected to see a steady flow of visitors through the afternoon, as people arrive to pay their respects to the late business leader.

Following the Antim Darshan, the final rites will take place at Chandanwadi crematorium at 3 pm on Sunday. Authorities have made arrangements to manage the expected turnout, ensuring a smooth and dignified farewell.

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A Life Beyond Business

Vijaypat Singhania, former Chairman of the Raymond Group and a Padma Bhushan awardee, was widely regarded as a visionary who shaped one of India’s most recognised textile brands. Under his leadership, Raymond expanded its presence and strengthened its identity as a premium lifestyle brand.

Beyond business, Singhania was known for his passion for aviation. He achieved global recognition by setting a world record for reaching the highest altitude in a hot air balloon, reflecting his adventurous spirit and determination.

Legacy of Inspiration

Singhania’s life was marked by ambition, discipline and a constant drive to push boundaries. From boardrooms to the skies, his journey inspired generations of entrepreneurs and professionals.

As Mumbai gathers to bid him farewell, Vijaypat Singhania leaves behind a legacy that goes far beyond business, one defined by vision, courage and an enduring impact on Indian industry.