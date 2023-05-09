 Former Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away at 63
Updated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 08:09 AM IST
article-image
Vishwanath Mahadeshwar | Navashakti

Former Mayor of Mumbai and senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, passed away on Tuesday, around 2 am after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 63 years old.

Mahadeshwar had been unwell for a few days and had recently returned to Mumbai from Kankavli village. The news of his demise came as a shock to many in the political fraternity.

Mahadeshwar's Contribution to Politics

Mahadeshwar had a long and illustrious career in politics. He served as the Mayor of Mumbai from 2017 to 2019 and was also the Chairman of the Standing Committee. He had a keen interest in education and was the President of the Education Committee. In the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Mahadeshwar contested from the Vandre East constituency but was defeated.

Mahadeshwar's Demise - A Huge Loss for Shiv Sena

Mahadeshwar's sudden demise has come as a huge loss to the Shiv Sena party. Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray and other senior leaders of the party will be present during his last rites. His mortal remains will be kept at Rajaram Mohan Roy High School in Santacruz East for people to pay their last respects. The funeral procession will start at 4 pm and move towards the Teachers Colony crematorium.

Mahadeshwar's Legacy and Contributions

Mahadeshwar's death has left a void in the Shiv Sena party, and his contributions to the party and the city of Mumbai will always be remembered. He was instrumental in several developmental projects and initiatives during his tenure as the Mayor of Mumbai. He was a true leader who always worked towards the betterment of the people and the city.

